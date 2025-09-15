Implementation Of NA Committee Recommendations Imperative: Qadir Mandokhail
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of the National Assembly Qadir Mandokhail the PPP lawmaker announced that his party would soon introduce a new bill in the Senate incorporating the recommendations of previous committees as well as the current one, to safeguard employees’ rights and job security.
In his press conference here on Monday Mandokhail said that the special committee of the National Assembly has issued significant recommendations and directions regarding employees’ regularization, institutional reforms, and workers’ issues, and that their immediate implementation is essential.
Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he stated that the committee has held 31 meetings so far, summoning 27 Federal secretaries to issue formal directions and recommendations, which are part of the official record of the National Assembly. According to him, these recommendations carry legal weight under the Speaker’s ruling, which, he emphasized, “is like writing on stone” and cannot be challenged in court.
Mandokhail said the committee had made clear proposals for the regularization of contract and daily wage employees, recommended fixing the minimum wage at Rs. 37,000, and stressed that female employees, particularly teachers, must be paid fair salaries in light of rising inflation.
He further noted that the committee recommended formulating seniority rules for faculty members in the Higher education Commission (HEC), providing relief packages for families of employees in the Railways and other departments in case of accidents or death, resolving issues of Levies Force and Lead Schools in Balochistan, and identifying cases of corruption in Utility Stores and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
The PPP leader demanded that allotments of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) resorts and hotels be immediately reversed and transferred transparently to the provinces. He added that employees should be transferred along with these institutions to ensure job security.
Mandokhail said attempts were made to pressure the committee and obstruct its recommendations, but the committee did not succumb to any pressure. He pointed out that the Islamabad High Court had earlier set aside the committee’s directions, but an appeal had already been filed, expressing confidence that the Supreme Court would restore them.
He reiterated that the PPP has always stood by its slogan of “Roti, Kapra aur Makan” (bread, clothing, and shelter) and has consistently struggled to provide employment to the people.
