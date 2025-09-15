Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls On Ex-Minister Mubeen Jumani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 08:28 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) In a significant meeting, former Provincial Secretary Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Suhag paid a courtesy visit to former Provincial Minister and renowned businessman, Mubeen Ahmed Jumani at his residence on Monday.
Mubeen Ahmed Jumani, owner of Khairpur Sugar Mills, is widely recognized for his philanthropic efforts, providing substantial support to underprivileged communities.
During his tenure as Minister of Local Government and Housing and Town Planning Department in the previous Sindh caretaker government, Jumani implemented various initiatives that positively impacted the lives of many.
The meeting, which also saw the presence of Nasir Mehmood and Faraz Mubeen Jumani, focused on discussing several pressing issues.
Both Dr. Suhag and Jumani emphasized the need for collective efforts to address these challenges and work towards the betterment of society.
The discussion underscored the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors in tackling key issues and promoting development. As a prominent figure in philanthropy, Jumani's contributions to various causes were also highlighted during the meeting.
The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to working together towards the progress and welfare of the communities.
