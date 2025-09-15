Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional accountability

(@FahadShabbir)

The Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Monday deliberated on critical matters of national integrity, institutional accountability, and public order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Monday deliberated on critical matters of national integrity, institutional accountability, and public order.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi and attended by Senators Dost Ali Jeesar, Saadia Abbasi, Asad Qasim, Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, Dostain Khan Domki, Shahadat Awan, Jam Saifullah Khan, Jan Muhammad, and Nawab Umer Farooq Kasi. Senior representatives from concerned departments were also present, said a press release.

The committee took serious notice of a vlog by Rizwan Razi aired on national electronic media, which contained hate speech against the Sindhi community, disrupted Federal harmony, and maligned parliamentarians. Despite ptv’s termination of Razi’s services, the committee termed the action an “inadequate penalty.”

Waqar Mehdi declared, “This is not just a threat to Sindh but to Pakistan’s national integrity. Such voices must be silenced with permanent measures.”

The committee recommended blacklisting Razi, banning his YouTube channel through PTA, and initiating a thorough investigation into his previous content record. The matter was deferred for detailed inquiry.

The committee expressed strong displeasure over Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s absence for the second consecutive meeting concerning the fraudulent allotment and missing file of House No. 622, Street No. 99, Sector I-10/4, Islamabad.

Chairman Waqar Mehdi took notice of the Chairman CDA absence. This is the last time an adjournment is being allowed. Next time, strict action will follow.”

He condemned the CDA for misleading information earlier in the case and later absence to restrain from addressing the queries infringing the right of the effect-tee and termed the fraudulent allotment of properties a matter of grave institutional misconduct.

The committee reviewed the Privilege Motion moved by Senator Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer Gorgaij regarding the transfer of eight Customs officials from Karachi to Quetta. The FBR clarified that transfers are made as per institutional policy, merit, and integrity.

However, Waqar Mehdi noted, “The Secretary Committee must be part of all such proceedings as recommended by the committee in its previous meeting.

Excluding him undermines transparency.” The matter was deferred for review and report by the secretary committee.

The committee also discussed the eviction of students from Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) hostels and recent law and order concerns on campus. The Acting Vice Chancellor, Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, revealed, “People were living illegally in 14 hostels. Shockingly, drugs are being transported in an ambulance.”

Members expressed outrage at the absence of IG Islamabad and demanded to know why students were being evacuated.

Senator Waqar Mehdi asked, “Where was your security when drugs are being transported?” The committee formed a sub-committee to investigate hostel evictions, illegal occupants, and the drug trafficking issue.

It raised serious concern over convicted individual Dr. Nadeem-ul-Haq, ex-Vice Chairman Planning Commission, continuing to publish columns in the daily.

Senator Saadia Abbasi remarked, “How can a convicted man, who has insulted women, be given a public platform daily? This is zero tolerance.”

The matter was deferred for further inquiry, with directions to seek records of his conviction and penalties to consider exemplary action.

The committee also deliberated on the privilege motion of Senator Nawab Umer Farooq Kasi regarding the abduction and killing of Musavir Khan Kakar.

Senator Kasi charged, “National institutions are aware of the abduction. If the Chief Secretary is unaware, why is he holding office?”

The Chief Secretary Balochistan shockingly remarked, “The Ministry of Interior Balochistan is no longer of any use; it should be closed.” The IG Balochistan briefed that five terrorists out of a gang of nine had been killed.

The committee summoned the former Chief Secretary and IG Balochistan in their personal capacity to explain the failure of governance and security institutions.

The Senate Standing Committee reaffirmed its commitment to protecting parliamentary privilege, upholding institutional accountability, and defending the dignity of citizens against hate speech, corruption, and abuse of power.