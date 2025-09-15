CM Agri Graduate Internship Program Honors 41 Internees In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 08:28 PM
The Agriculture department has organized a graceful ceremony to honor 41 internees in Faisalabad under Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s Agriculture Graduate Internship Program
Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Chaudhry Abdul Hameed attended the ceremony as chief guest and distributed certificates among the internees.
He lauded their hard work and said the internship program is equipping young graduates with practical experience, agricultural expertise and professional confidence so that they could serve as a valuable asset for agricultural progress in the future.
Sub-Division Enforcement Officer Zubair Gillani praised the performance of the interns and said that their involvement has improved both farmer guidance and implementation of field programs.
Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood paid tribute to Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Adeel Ahmed for his efforts and guidance that ensured the success of internship program.
Assistant Chief (Planning & Development) Rizwan Ali said that the internship program is not only imparting modern knowledge to graduates but also giving them valuable hands-on experience of working directly with farmers, thereby strengthening the foundation of their professional careers.
The speakers collectively appreciated dedication of the internees and expressed hope that these young graduates would continue to play an active role for the progress agriculture and prosperity of farmers.
During internship, the young graduates played a dynamic role in raising awareness among farmers about key initiatives of Punjab government including Green Tractor Scheme, Kisan Card, the use of Information Technology in agriculture and climate-smart farming practices.
They also worked alongside agricultural officers to deliver modern trends and practical knowledge directly to the farming community.
Later, a dinner was also hosted in honor of the participants of internship program.
