RPO seeks report on social media clip showing torture inflicted on two transgenders

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Faisal Rana took notice of the incident regarding torture inflicted on two transgenders in Muzaffargarh and ordered DPO to submit a report and take action against the accused involved.

A video was viral on social media platforms showing some transgenders torturing two other transgenders with wooden clubs and cutting their hair.

RPO Faisal Rana ordered the DPO to get the injured transgenders medically examined, register case and arrest the offenders, police spokesman said in a statement.