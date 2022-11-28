UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Pindi Stadium To Review Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

RPO visits Pindi stadium to review security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Nasir Mehmood Satti here on Monday visited Pindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed the security arrangements finalized for Pak-England practice session and cricket match.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari and the SSP Operations gave a briefing on the security arrangements.

The RPO, while reviewing the arrangements, also visited the control room, entry gates and other important places.

He directed the senior officers to personally check the duty points and brief the personnel on duty.

Implementation of the proposed Strandard Operating Procedures for the security should be ensured at all costs, he said and added smooth traffic flow should also be ensured for the convenience of the citizens.

Foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the practice session and the cricket match, the RPO said.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Traffic Rawalpindi Nasir All

Recent Stories

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

1 hour ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

1 hour ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digit ..

Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digital services for passengers

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights Broad Part ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights Broad Partnership with the People of Bal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.