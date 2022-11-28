RPO visits Pindi stadium to review security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Nasir Mehmood Satti here on Monday visited Pindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed the security arrangements finalized for Pak-England practice session and cricket match.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari and the SSP Operations gave a briefing on the security arrangements.

The RPO, while reviewing the arrangements, also visited the control room, entry gates and other important places.

He directed the senior officers to personally check the duty points and brief the personnel on duty.

Implementation of the proposed Strandard Operating Procedures for the security should be ensured at all costs, he said and added smooth traffic flow should also be ensured for the convenience of the citizens.

Foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the practice session and the cricket match, the RPO said.