Rs 115mln for affected families of North Waziristan, Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released funds of Rs 115 million under the head of monthly ration for all verified affected families of North Waziristan and District Khyber.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that affected families will start receiving the amount through their SIM cards within the next two days, adding a second installment was released following the government approved provision of Rs 8000 for each registered family.

He said that PMDA was providing the monthly amount in order to compensate and mitigate sufferings of affected families.