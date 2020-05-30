Rs 1273.9 mln distributed under PM Ehsaas Kafalat program in Rawalpindi

An amount of Rs 1273.1 million has so far been distributed in district Rawalpindi under Prime Minister Ehsaas Kafalat program

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 1273.1 million has so far been distributed in district Rawalpindi under Prime Minister Ehsaas Kafalat program.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration has provided cash amount over Rs 33.

40 million to 2,786 persons during 24 hours while overall 1, 60700 persons received Rs 1273.1 million in the district under the Ehsaas Kafalat programme.

He further said that the cash was being distributed among needy people at the rate of Rs.12000/- per head to provide instant relief to the daily wagers whose livelihoods were badly affected.