Rs 360 mln of FESCO due against 33 departments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 )-:As many as 33 government departments are defaulter of Rs 360 million of FESCO and the authorities concerned have served final warning notices on them to pay their dues otherwise their electricity connection will be disconnected.

According to the FESCO spokesperson, an amount of over Rs 233 million is due against 22 government departments of FESCO first circle and Rs 130 million is due against 11 departments of the second circle.

According to details, an amount of Rs 143.10 million is due against WASA, Rs 16.84 million against Punjab Prisons Department, Rs 8.30 million against Sui Northern, Rs 6.51 million against District Roads and Building, Rs 6.57 million against University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Rs 7.73 million against TMA Lyallpur Town, Rs 7.24 million against TMA Chiniot, Rs 2.36 million against National Bank, Rs 1.41 million against Textile College, Rs 1.

09 million against Cooperative District Government, Rs 1.95 million against District Government Colleges, Rs 1.06 million against Schools District Government, Rs 3.02 million against Health department, Rs 3.01 million against Revenue Department, Rs 22.58 million against Basic and Rural Health, Rs 4.48 million against District & Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Rs 1.42 million against TMA Chak Jhumra, Rs 4.29 million against TMA Jarranwala, Rs 3.65 million against TMA Madina Town, Rs 2.76 million against TMA Jinnah Town.

In second circle, an amount of Rs 96.03 million is due against WASA, Rs 6.28 million against TMA Samundri, Rs 6.12 million against TMA Iqbal Town, Rs 4.45 million against TMA Madina Town, Rs 4.30 million against PTC, Rs 3.52 million against Civil Aviation, Rs 2.10 million against District Roads and Buildings and Rs 1.20 million are due against Sui-Northern.