Rs 7 Bln Allocated For Village Electrification, Uplifting Electricity Infrastructure In KP Merge Districts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

The government has earmarked an amount of Rs 7.254 billion for uplifting of electricity infrastructure including electricity installations, rehabilitation, setting up of new grids stations and village electrification in merged districts of tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The government has earmarked an amount of Rs 7.254 billion for uplifting of electricity infrastructure including electricity installations, rehabilitation, setting up of new grids stations and village electrification in merged districts of tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Official sources told APP here that work had already been started on setting up new feeders in various parts of said districts and contractors had also mobilized their machinery.

Work on New Grid Station and laying of new transmission lines had also been started for which sum of Rs 3.

937 billion was allocated.

Similarly, they said Rs 2 billion was earmarked for reconstruction and rehabilitation of electricity installation adding that Rs 1.4 billion had already been released for it.

Similarly Rs. 816 million has been released for electrification of 440 villages of merged districts.

A total of 94 feeders in the merged districts would either to be bifurcated, reconstructed or newly constructed under the allocated fund.

These includes 11 feeders in North Waziristan, 10 in Bajour, 14 in Mohmand, 14 in Khyber, 11 in Orakzai, 15 in Kurram and 8 in South Waziristan Districts.

