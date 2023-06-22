Rs 8.3 mln released for treatment of 36 cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that recovery of the officers and personnel who were injured in the mission of countering robberies, robbers and criminals is his first priority.

On the instructions of Dr. Usman Anwar, funds were released for medical treatment of the officials in the committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara. DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar attended the meeting.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that TSI Adnan Haider, Constables Asif Shahzad and Mohammad Ayub were given 10 lakh rupees each for treatment, constable Amir Mehmood 05 lakh, injured constables Sakhawat Ali, Asad Iqbal, Tariq Mahmood, Sabir Ali and Muhammad Aslam 03 lakh each, DSP Muhammad Usman, Khalid Mahmood, Muhammad Asghar and Constable Amir Sohail were given two and a half lakh rupees each for treatment, injured head constable Sarfaraz Ahmed, constable Muhammad Abid 03 lac each, Inspector Muhammad Riaz, sub-inspector Abdul Jabbar, constable Irfan Elahi, Habibur Rehman, Asad Ullah were given one and a half lakh per person.

Similarly eight officials were given Rs.01 lakh per person and seven officials were given Rs. 50,000 each.

The IG Punjab directed that the police personnel who got injured during the performance of their duties and dangerous missions must be taken care of and there should be no delay in payment of their medical expenses.