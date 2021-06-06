UrduPoint.com
Rs 98.4m Development Schemes Approved In Chichawatni

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Rs 98.4m development schemes approved in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The district development committee (DDC) on Sunday approved eight schemes for provision of additional facilities in schools and clean drinking water in villages at a total cost of Rs 98.4 million in Chichawatni district.

The approval was given in a special meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Babar Bashir in which the officers of the departments concerned participated.

Deputy Director Development Muhammad Akram Wattoo said that under the annual development programme, six projects for providing more facilities in the government schools had been approved at a cost of Rs 31.

684 million.

These projects include Government Primary school Chak No 29/ 14L, Government High School Chak No 112 / 12L, Government Primary School Chak No 117 / 12L, Government Primary School Chak No 88A/ 12L, Government Girls Primary School Chak No 38/ 14L, also includes construction of boundary walls of Government Primary School Chak No 172/ 9L.

Akram Wattoo said that the meeting also approved two projects for providing clean drinking water.

According to which, Chak No 57/ 12L of Chichawatni tehsil scheme would cost Rs 36 million and for Chak No 87/ 12L, it would cost Rs 37 million.

