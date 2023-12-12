Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Chief Executive, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engr Naeem Khan here Tuesday said that the ongoing Balakot Hydel Power Project of 300megawatt was a flagship project that would help generate Rs15 billion revenue annually and be completed in seven years besides generating 1400 jobs.

He visited the project site in the Mansehra district that was being constructed with the help of Chinese Engineers with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Accompanied by the team members of Gazoba China and DOLSAR Consultant Company of Turkey, Engr Naeem reviewed the pace of work on the project and expressed satisfaction with it.

He was informed that the detailed design work of the project had been completed successfully in the stipulated time and directed expediting work on the site of the dam.

He planted a sapling of trees at the colony of the project.