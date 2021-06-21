Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Communications and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan on Monday said allocation of hefty fund of Rs.371 billion for development is the ample proof of the PTI government's welfare and people oriented policies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Communications and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan on Monday said allocation of hefty fund of Rs.371 billion for development is the ample proof of the PTI government's welfare and people oriented policies.

In a statement issued here from his office, he termed KP budget for financial year 2021-22 as balanced and people-friendly wherein all sections of life have been accommodated.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government has presented a tax-free and welfare budget that would not only put the province on the track of progress and development rather would also help provide more facilities to people.