Rs.371 Bln Allocated For People's Welfare, Development: SACM

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:04 PM

Rs.371 bln allocated for people's welfare, development: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Communications and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan on Monday said allocation of hefty fund of Rs.371 billion for development is the ample proof of the PTI government's welfare and people oriented policies

In a statement issued here from his office, he termed KP budget for financial year 2021-22 as balanced and people-friendly wherein all sections of life have been accommodated.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government has presented a tax-free and welfare budget that would not only put the province on the track of progress and development rather would also help provide more facilities to people.

