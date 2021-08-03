Rule of law, justice shape societies: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said societies were shaped by the of law with prevalent moral values and ethics, whereas justice was the criterion which 'differentiated between a civilized society and a banana republic'.

Addressing a book launching ceremony of analyst, writer and researcher Ikram Sehgal titled 'A personal chronicle of Pakistan', the prime minister said a society rose when governed by equal sets of law for the privileged and the poor classes.

"The human society is shaped by rule of law," he said. Contrary to it, the past ruling elite in Pakistan had plundered the country, he added.

He said (in apparent reference to former rulers Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari) two corrupt families did the grave injustice with the country as they made the corruption acceptable to the society.

The prime minister, terming his constant struggle against corruption and injustices as 'Jihad', said they were creating awareness among the masses about 'the biggest cancer'.

He said in the developed countries, the society fought the evils on its own and the corrupt elements were ostracized.

Imran Khan said he came to politics to fight and wage struggle against social evils.

Quoting Molana Romi, the prime minister said a society's downfall started when its morality was collapsed, followed by financial and economic downfall.

Referring to his cricket experience, he said there were two types of players in game, the one who played for himself and the other who thought of the whole team. The former always earned esteem and respect.

Similarly, those leaders, who thought of individual gains and personal interests, were never respected by nations, while those working for the country always respected, he said, adding the Quaid-e-Azam always worked and thought for the nation.

Nelson Mandela was adorned by his people because he forgave all his adversaries, he added.

He further said the idealists achieved success in life due to high aims and positive thinking, whereas a pessimist lagged behind.

He also cited the example of Edmund Hillary, a New Zealand mountaineer, and the first climber to summit the Mount Everest.

The prime minister said Pakistan was blessed with huge potential and natural resources, along with 12 different climatic zones and untapped tourism prospects.

He said Switzerland, a country half of the size of Northern Areas of Pakistan, was earning $80 billion annually from mountain tourism.

He regretted that the past leadership never thought of Pakistan as they spent their vacations abroad, established businesses and preferred to shop outside the country. They had Swiss accounts and Mayfair flats like properties, the prime minister said in a veiled reference to the convicted PPP and PML-N leadership.

Imran Khan said the United Nations report had unearthed that about $1,000 billion was being laundered from the poor countries annually by their ruling and privileged classes, adversely impacting the financial conditions of their respective countrymen.

All the poor countries had the same identical stories which were ruled by corrupt elite, he added.

Referring to recent unrest in South Africa, he said when the authorities tried to move against former president Jacob Zuma for his corruption, he incited the people to come on the roads to evade accountability. Similarly, the privileged class in Pakistan that looted the country, hurled threats to dislodge his government, he added.

The prime minister sharing his long acquaintance with Ikram Sehgal, commended his efforts for writing books and raising different social issues. He said his writing reflected his patriotism and his concerns for the country's issues.

Ikram Sehgal, speaking on the occasion, said the purpose of writing the 12-vloume book was to make the people aware of the history of Pakistan.

Lauding the leadership of Imran Khan, he said integrity and sincerity were the hallmarks of a true leadership.

He expressed the confidence that the prime minister would steer the country out of different challenges.