Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that government leaders after failing to honor their promise of giving 10 million jobs have announced about them being liars

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that government leaders after failing to honor their promise of giving 10 million jobs have announced about them being liars.Ministers indirectly are admitting about their manifesto and claims to be bogus.In his reaction to the statement of Federal minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry, PPP leader said that deception of 50,00,000 houses and 10 million jobs have become openly exposed.

Private sector is fighting war for its survival.Hundreds of people have become unemployed, he said.He said when private sector will not have jobs then people look towards government.Government is creating an unfavorable environment only for a common man and not for the private sector.Denial to give jobs means these leaders have come only for sale of the state institutions.He said disbandment of 400 government departments would propel unemployment to shoot to alarming proportion.