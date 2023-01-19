Russia, Pakistan Ready to Sign Documents for Construction of Pakistan Gas Stream - Moscow

Russia and Pakistan are ready to sign all the necessary documents for the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russia and Pakistan are ready to sign all the necessary documents for the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Thursday.

"Today we are ready to sign all the necessary corporate documents," Shulginov said in an interview with the Pakistani broadcaster ptv World, answering a question about the construction of the Pakistan Stream.