Russia to stay in World Trade Organization: Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) --:Russia has no plan to leave the World Trade Organization (WTO), despite attempts by some countries to "squeeze" it out, a Russian diplomat said in an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday.

"We are considering all options for our participation in multilateral trade, analyzing the balance of benefits and costs of full membership in the WTO," said Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"At the same time, we proceed from the fact that there are grounds to remain in the organization as a full member in order to maintain stable relations with developing countries that are ready to continue cooperation on an equal basis and with mutual interests," he added.