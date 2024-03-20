Open Menu

RWMC Briefs UN Habitat Delegation On Cleanliness Measures, Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Wednesday briefed the UN-Habitat delegation on the working of the company and its ongoing efforts under the "Sathra Punjab Month Cleanliness" campaign.

The delegation was led by Country Director of UN-Habitat, Javed Ali Khan, whereas senior Manager Operations Dr. Hamid Iqbal and other senior officers also participated in the briefing, a news release said issued here.

The CEO RWMC informed the delegation about the details of vehicle monitoring, attendance system and registration of complaints. Later, the delegation visited the transfer station in Liaquat Bagh.

Appreciating the performance of the management company, he said that all the work is being done under a comprehensive system, the purpose of our visit was to check the gap in their work, but we are completely satisfied over working here.

We have made recommendations, on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the ongoing Sathra Punjab Month Cleanliness Campaign, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cleaned Murree Road drain with the help of WASA, he said.

Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq and MD WASA Saleem Ashraf inspected the drain cleaning by WASA machine in front of Murree Road Fresco Sweets, , whereas the MD WASA Saleem Ashraf and CEO RWMC said that they were working together to clean and neat the city.

All possible resources would be utilized to fulfill the Sathra Punjab vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to the orders, the Communication and Social Mobilization team conducted door-to-door awareness campaign in Rata Amaral, and appealed the citizens for their cooperation in the cleanliness drive. They were also asked to register their complaints through helpline No. 1139, mobile Android app Clean Rawalpindi and social media pages.

The delegation was further informed that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Kellar Syedan resolved the complaints received through social media and after this information, immediate action was taken on the instructions of DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema in the area.

More Stories From Pakistan