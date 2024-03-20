RWMC Briefs UN Habitat Delegation On Cleanliness Measures, Management
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Wednesday briefed the UN-Habitat delegation on the working of the company and its ongoing efforts under the "Sathra Punjab Month Cleanliness" campaign.
The delegation was led by Country Director of UN-Habitat, Javed Ali Khan, whereas senior Manager Operations Dr. Hamid Iqbal and other senior officers also participated in the briefing, a news release said issued here.
The CEO RWMC informed the delegation about the details of vehicle monitoring, attendance system and registration of complaints. Later, the delegation visited the transfer station in Liaquat Bagh.
Appreciating the performance of the management company, he said that all the work is being done under a comprehensive system, the purpose of our visit was to check the gap in their work, but we are completely satisfied over working here.
We have made recommendations, on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the ongoing Sathra Punjab Month Cleanliness Campaign, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cleaned Murree Road drain with the help of WASA, he said.
Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq and MD WASA Saleem Ashraf inspected the drain cleaning by WASA machine in front of Murree Road Fresco Sweets, , whereas the MD WASA Saleem Ashraf and CEO RWMC said that they were working together to clean and neat the city.
All possible resources would be utilized to fulfill the Sathra Punjab vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to the orders, the Communication and Social Mobilization team conducted door-to-door awareness campaign in Rata Amaral, and appealed the citizens for their cooperation in the cleanliness drive. They were also asked to register their complaints through helpline No. 1139, mobile Android app Clean Rawalpindi and social media pages.
The delegation was further informed that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Kellar Syedan resolved the complaints received through social media and after this information, immediate action was taken on the instructions of DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema in the area.
Recent Stories
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Jhang inspects fair price shop at Ramazan Bazaar3 seconds ago
-
RCB launch anti encroachment drive6 seconds ago
-
162 power pilferers netted in South Punjab9 seconds ago
-
Kohat police rescue abducted woman, arrest suspect12 seconds ago
-
One killed, two injured in ironing dispute16 seconds ago
-
Three drug peddlers held with Hashish19 seconds ago
-
Jhang foils Qabza Mafia's illegal construction21 seconds ago
-
ASP Sukkur visits at Police Station24 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers continues across Sukkur division27 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.55m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours30 seconds ago
-
Unknown fire claims one life34 seconds ago
-
Surgeons in Swat express concerns over Sehat Card program36 seconds ago