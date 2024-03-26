RWMC Disposes Of Over 20,000 Tons Of Garbage During The “Suthra Punjab “drive
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed over 20,000 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils during a month-long “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness campaign from March 1 to 31.
According to RWMC spokesman, during the campaign, the teams had cleared 55 union councils of the district Zero-waste and addressed 178 complaints received on social media platforms during the drive.
He informed that over 3,000 sanitary workers were participating in the drive to make the district free from waste.
At the same time, hundreds of pamphlets were distributed, and banners were displayed to create awareness among the people.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak , Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar visited various Union Councils of the city daily to inspect the cleanliness campaign.
They interacted with the residents and received feedback and suggestions regarding the cleanliness campaign. He informed that the city was also being cleaned by mechanical washing and sweeping at night while containers kept in the city were also being cleaned daily.
He further added that the communication and social mobilization team of RWMC were also conducting an awareness campaign about the hazards of Smog and dengue in commercial areas and educational institutions. He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff to make the Rawalpindi zero-waste district and in case of any complaint contact helpline number 1139.
Recent Stories
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Armed bandits looted 02 persons in Taxila2 minutes ago
-
Measures for creating awareness among public against TB: Expert doctors2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Maritime Affairs visits KPT, holds meeting with officers2 minutes ago
-
LWMC holds cleanliness awareness event in school2 minutes ago
-
World Water Day marked at UET2 minutes ago
-
BISP retailer arrested on complaints2 minutes ago
-
UAF ORIC tops HEC ranking12 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.75b from 94,958 defaulters in 185 days12 minutes ago
-
25,000 retrofitted three-wheelers registered through PITB portal12 minutes ago
-
Strict decisions to be taken to bring reforms in education system: Minister12 minutes ago
-
FM Ishaq Dar, Uzbek counterpart discuss bilateral ties22 minutes ago
-
'Drive against corruption yields remarkable results'31 minutes ago