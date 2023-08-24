Open Menu

RWMC Organises Anti-smog Awareness Walk In Dhoke Hassu Area

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 09:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), in collaboration with Akhtar Hameed Khan Trust on Thursday organized a walk to create awareness among the masses about health hazards caused by smog.

A large number of women and students from various schools participated in the walk.

Later, the communication teams of RWMC and members of Akhtar Hameed Trust also carried out door to door awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-6,Dhoke Hassu and asked the residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.

He said the activity's objective was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog. The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue and smog.

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people not to burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the Primary cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

The teams also asked the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses. He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution. He said that on the instructions of the Local Government department, Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".

