S. Punjab Secretariat must be fully functional soon

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar has said that all-out efforts must be made to make South Punjab Secretariat fully operational.

While addressing a meeting of Secretaries of South Punjab Secreterait at Circuit House here Monday, he said that all the departments must improve their performances.

He said that the recruitment of officers and staff for the South Punjab Secretariat must be completed at the earliest.

He directed Secretaries to arrange open courts to listen to peoples problems and take steps to solve them.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning and Development Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Secretary Local Government Altaf Baloch, Secretary Livestock Aftab Peerzada, Secretary Services and General Administration Nousheen Malik, Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary education Ehtesham Anwar and others.