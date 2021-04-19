UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Punjab Secretariat Must Be Fully Functional Soon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:29 PM

S. Punjab Secretariat must be fully functional soon

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar has said that all-out efforts must be made to make South Punjab Secretariat fully operational

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar has said that all-out efforts must be made to make South Punjab Secretariat fully operational.

While addressing a meeting of Secretaries of South Punjab Secreterait at Circuit House here Monday, he said that all the departments must improve their performances.

He said that the recruitment of officers and staff for the South Punjab Secretariat must be completed at the earliest.

He directed Secretaries to arrange open courts to listen to peoples problems and take steps to solve them.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning and Development Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Secretary Local Government Altaf Baloch, Secretary Livestock Aftab Peerzada, Secretary Services and General Administration Nousheen Malik, Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary education Ehtesham Anwar and others.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Agriculture Saqib Ali All Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Paki ..

1 minute ago

Delegatio to meet Hafiz Saad Rizvi in Kot Lakhpat ..

12 minutes ago

Russia says expulsion of diplomats from Prague 'pr ..

2 minutes ago

Two held with narcotics in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Attempts to Buy Tambey Gas Fields ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees Prague's Decision to Expel Russian Di ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.