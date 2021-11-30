Saand Itehad organises "Bonfire" to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day

Preparations to celebrate Sindh's culture day started in different parts of the province as bonfire and music night was organized in Tando Adam city of Sanghar district on Monday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Preparations to celebrate Sindh's culture day started in different parts of the province as bonfire and music night was organized in Tando Adam city of Sanghar district on Monday night.

A cultural program hosted by "All Saand Samajji Itehad" was attended by a large number of people of the city and the adjoining areas.

Speaking in the program, patron in chief of All Saand Samaji Itehad Noor Muhammad Saand said Sindh's culture represents peace, tranquility and humanity that's why we were celebrating this day by setting a side all ethnic and communal discrimination.

Ghulam Muhammad Saand and other representatives of Saand community also spoke on the occasion.

The traditional poets called "Sughars" also recited poems and singers also performed Sindhi music and mesmerized the audience present in the program.