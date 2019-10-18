UrduPoint.com
SAARC Chamber South Asia Vision 2030 To Usher An Era Of Prosperity,progress, Development In Region

Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:32 PM

SAARC Chamber South Asia Vision 2030 to usher an era of prosperity,progress, development in region

The South Asia Vision 2030 of SAARC Chamber ispoised to usher an era of prosperity, progress, development and welfare ofthe people in the region which mainly aimed at accelerating the pace ofeconomic activities in all state member countries

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) The South Asia Vision 2030 of SAARC Chamber ispoised to usher an era of prosperity, progress, development and welfare ofthe people in the region which mainly aimed at accelerating the pace ofeconomic activities in all state member countries.Leader of Pakistan delegation SAARC Chamber Senior Vice President IftikharAli Malik Friday while inaugurating session of SAARC Women BusinessLeadership Summit in Colombo said that all due efforts would be initiatedto materialize the vision of 2030 besides accelerating our efforts towardsforging closer bilateral and regional partnerships and economic integrationwithin the subcontinent and beyond with special focus on promotion womenentrepreneurship," says a message received here from Colombo Sri Lanka.Iftikhar Malik said summit focused on enhancing trade among all the SAARCcountries: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives,and Afghanistan to fully encourage the women entrepreneurs which constitutemore than 50 per cent of total population.

The matters pertaining to freetrade in the SAARC region, the proposal of harmonization of customsprocedures and documentations in the region to facilitate movement of goodsacross the borders are also under discussion.Despite challenges, he said, SAARC region holds immense trade andinvestment potential and to actualize that potential special focus andeffort is required for regional integration.

He said SAARC member countriesmust focus on removal of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) and must work forenhancing B2B interaction to boost trade.

He said that the increasinginterdependence and the notion of shared goals and common concerns were thegenesis of SAARC."By realizing the commitment of leaders enshrined in SAARC Charter, theregion can progress and bring economic prosperity and social uplift for ourgenerations," he added.

He also highlighted that SAARC region holdsimmense trade and investment potential, being home to 21 percent of world'spopulation.Iftikhar Malik said they will have to autonomously develop an agenda forSouth Asian cooperation, driven broadly by economic concerns where we areseeking to take advantage of optimality and economic relations.

Heemphasised on restructuring production and export processes to improvetrans-boundary trade in South Asia.He said the rising disposable incomes, improving consumer lifestyles, and asignificant increase in the GDPs largely supplement the growth of themarket in the south Asian region.

He said region cannot prosper withoutactive participation of women entrepreneurs.Iftikhar Malik said due to lack of physical infrastructure to unleash theeconomic potential of the region, SAARCCCI had also identified someprojects of energy, connectivity, and taking advantage of value addition ininformation technology sector.He said Pakistan is committed to regional cooperation under the umbrella ofSAARC for promoting welfare of the people of South Asia, improving theirquality of life, economic progress, social uplift and cultural cooperation.

