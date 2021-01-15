UrduPoint.com
SAARC Countries Consider NAB As Role Model

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Friday said the Transparency International (TI) Pakistan and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have appreciated NAB's performance in eradication of corruption and corrupt practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Friday said the Transparency International (TI) Pakistan and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have appreciated NAB's performance in eradication of corruption and corrupt practices.

He, in a statement, said NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory of the UNCAC. Pakistan and China are now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

According to a survey of Gillani and Gallop Pakistan, 59 people of Pakistan showed confidence in NAB.

NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.

This was a reorganization of NAB's excellent work as NAB is considered as a role model among SAARC countries. NAB's faith is Corruption free Pakistan; NAB has chalked out a national anti corruption strategy and recovered Rs714 billion directly and indirectly since its inception with an overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent, he said.

The performance of seven regional bureaus of NAB under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal has started yielding excellent results as NAB during three years from January 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly has recovered around Rs 487 billion which is a record achievement, he added.

