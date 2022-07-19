SACM for timely completion of Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge on River Indus

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, on Tuesday, directed to resolve all the technical issues pertaining to Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, on Tuesday, directed to resolve all the technical issues pertaining to Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge.

SACM while chairing a meeting regarding projects of 3 kilometre long bridge on Indus River and Ghotki-Kandhkot road termed the projects important and said that Sindh government was committed to complete the projects at the earliest.

He said that completion of the public private partnership project will provide faster communication facilities, reduce travel, save time and promote business and commercial activities between different districts of the province.

Director General Public Private Partnership Unit Asad Zaman and directors of PPP units also participated in the meeting. The consultant briefed the meeting about construction work of the 3 km long bridge on the Indus River between Ghotki and Kandhkot and the Ghotki Kandhkot road.