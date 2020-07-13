UrduPoint.com
Sacrificial animals' markets banned in civic areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Issuing guidelines for establishing markets of sacrificial animals for upcoming Eid ul Adha,the Deputy Commissioner on Monday imposed ban on such markets inside the civic areas of the provincial metropolises.

According to a notification, establishing sacrificial animal markets would be banned in civic areas including in limits of Municipal and Ring Road.

The notification further said that the contractors would establish cattle markets according to the plan issued to them by the local government and no one should be allowed to enter the cattle market without wearing a safety mask.

It said entry of children and people above the age of 50 should not be allowed to the cattle market and those violating the ban would face the legal action.

Strict implementation of these guidelines should be observed,the notification added.

More Stories From Pakistan

