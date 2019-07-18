Sadiq Sanjrani continues to meet Senators, leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday continued his meetings with Senators and political leaders in view of the situation arising out of circulation of the notice for removal of Chairman Senate

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri held a meeting with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and exchanged views on the present political situation. Qasim Suri expressed confidence in the services rendered by Sadiq Sanjrani.

Suri said Senate was the symbol of federation and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was running Senate in the best manner and he always kept Pakistan and Balochistan in his consideration.

The Chairman Senate appreciated the services of Deputy Speaker National Assembly for Balochistan and the country.

Sanjrani lauded the present political leadership for giving representation to the smaller province of Balochistan on two important seats.

Two days earlier, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had approved to circulate the notice of "Motion for Removal of Chairman Senate" in terms of Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Accordingly, Senate Secretariat had circulated the notice among all the members as well as had written to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for further necessary action at its end.

In the last few days, the Chairman Senate met Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq and Senators from different parties to discuss the situation leading towards moving of a motion against him in the Senate.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Zafarul Haq had claimed that the opposition parties had enough Senators to remove the Chairman Senate.