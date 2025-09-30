Open Menu

Outlets In AC Shopping Malls Must Integrate With FBR's PoS System: RTO-1 Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 08:07 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office-1 (RTO-1) Karachi, Qazi Hifz ur Rehman, Tuesday, stated that all the shops in the air-conditioned shopping malls- irrespective of size and nature- were mandatorily required to be integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.

The Chief Commissioner, during a meeting with a delegation of All Saddar Markets and Malls Association (ASMMA) led by its President Fahim Noori, stressed the key role of the trading associations in enhancing the overall tax base of the country and said that majority of the traders were oblivious of their tax related duties.

Qazi Hifz ur Rehman, according to a statement issued here, also pointed out a communication gap between the tax authorities and tax payers and urged the association to play a role for effectively bridging the gap.

“Sales and Income Tax return forms are filled through self assessment and traders must fulfill their obligation fairly without resorting to disingenuous glossing over of the income and assets,” he added.

President ASMMA, Fahim Noori apprised the Chief Commissioner of the issues being faced by the trading community and requested measures for resolving them.

He affirmed his full cooperation and support to FBR on the matters of timely submission of returns, enhancement of tax base and other related issues.

