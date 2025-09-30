Open Menu

Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants For Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chatha In Controversial Tweets Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 08:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha in a case relating to controversial tweets.

The court directed police to arrest the two and produce them before the court after they failed to appear during the

hearing.

At the start of proceedings, the court indicted both Mazari and Chatha. However, neither of them was present in the courtroom at the time. A junior lawyer appeared on their behalf. When asked about their absence, the counsel informed

the judge that the accused had earlier marked their attendance but left for another hearing scheduled in Rawalpindi.

During the hearing, the prosecution submitted a seven-page charge sheet.

The document included a list of four

witnesses, namely Sub-Inspector Shehroz Riaz, Waseem Khan, Technical Assistant Anees-ur-Rehman, and

Assistant Director Imran Haider. The prosecution maintained in the report that the controversial tweets were

posted by Imaan Mazari and later retweeted by Hadi Ali Chatha.

The court summoned the prosecution witnesses for upcoming hearings and heard arguments on different aspects

of the case. Judge Majoka expressed displeasure over the repeated absence of the accused and remarked that

deliberate attempts to disrupt court proceedings would not be tolerated.

Following this, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Mazari and Chatha and ordered their production before the bench. The hearing was adjourned till Wednesday.

