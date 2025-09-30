PCSIR Organizes Training Workshop To Promote Value Addition Of Dairy Products
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 08:07 PM
The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), in collaboration with the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), on Tuesday organized a one-day training on “Whey Valorisation and Product Innovation” to promote value addition in the country’s dairy sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), in collaboration with the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), on Tuesday organized a one-day training on “Whey Valorisation and Product Innovation” to promote value addition in the country’s dairy sector.
The initiative aims to encourage innovation, minimize environmental impact, and promote sustainable dairy practices. The Whey Valorisation Project highlights the potential of converting challenges into opportunities for a more profitable and sustainable future.
The event was attended by representatives of leading dairy companies, food processors, public sector organizations, and regulators, who discussed practical approaches to whey utilization, said press release
The training focused on building the technical capacity of cheese processors while highlighting market trends, technological considerations, and global best practices in whey valorisation.
Experts from PCSIR-FBRC gave hands-on demonstrations and shared innovative methods to transform whey into valuable products.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General PCSIR Dr Ijaz Ahmad stressed the need for innovation in the dairy sector to ensure sustainable growth and reduce food waste. He said whey valorisation could help build a stronger and more resilient dairy industry in Pakistan.
Dr Asma Saeed, Head of FBRC, underlined the importance of research and collaboration in unlocking new opportunities for the sector. She said investing in whey-based product innovation would not only create new revenue streams but also reduce environmental impact and meet the growing demand for nutritious and sustainable food products.
