Open Menu

PCSIR Organizes Training Workshop To Promote Value Addition Of Dairy Products

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 08:07 PM

PCSIR organizes training workshop to promote value addition of dairy products

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), in collaboration with the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), on Tuesday organized a one-day training on “Whey Valorisation and Product Innovation” to promote value addition in the country’s dairy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), in collaboration with the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), on Tuesday organized a one-day training on “Whey Valorisation and Product Innovation” to promote value addition in the country’s dairy sector.

The initiative aims to encourage innovation, minimize environmental impact, and promote sustainable dairy practices. The Whey Valorisation Project highlights the potential of converting challenges into opportunities for a more profitable and sustainable future.

The event was attended by representatives of leading dairy companies, food processors, public sector organizations, and regulators, who discussed practical approaches to whey utilization, said press release

The training focused on building the technical capacity of cheese processors while highlighting market trends, technological considerations, and global best practices in whey valorisation.

Experts from PCSIR-FBRC gave hands-on demonstrations and shared innovative methods to transform whey into valuable products.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General PCSIR Dr Ijaz Ahmad stressed the need for innovation in the dairy sector to ensure sustainable growth and reduce food waste. He said whey valorisation could help build a stronger and more resilient dairy industry in Pakistan.

Dr Asma Saeed, Head of FBRC, underlined the importance of research and collaboration in unlocking new opportunities for the sector. She said investing in whey-based product innovation would not only create new revenue streams but also reduce environmental impact and meet the growing demand for nutritious and sustainable food products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's me ..

IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi

24 seconds ago
 ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 mill ..

ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations

26 seconds ago
 Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call

Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call

27 seconds ago
 One killed in Karachi firing

One killed in Karachi firing

28 seconds ago
 Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs

Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs

30 seconds ago
 PCSIR organizes training workshop to promote value ..

PCSIR organizes training workshop to promote value addition of dairy products

3 minutes ago
Outlets in AC shopping malls must integrate with F ..

Outlets in AC shopping malls must integrate with FBR's PoS system: RTO-1 Chief

3 minutes ago
 Sadiq Umrani condemns blast near Pishin Stop Quett ..

Sadiq Umrani condemns blast near Pishin Stop Quetta

3 minutes ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaa ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chatha in c ..

3 minutes ago
 U.S Blasts “Heinous Terrorist Attack” in Quett ..

U.S Blasts “Heinous Terrorist Attack” in Quetta, Vows Unwavering Support for ..

3 minutes ago
 PHE Minister strongly condemns explosion in Quetta

PHE Minister strongly condemns explosion in Quetta

43 minutes ago
 SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' proje ..

SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' project

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business