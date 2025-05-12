Sadiqabad Police conduct search operation

Police have conducted search operation in Dhoke Kala Khan and adjoining areas here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Police have conducted search operation in Dhoke Kala Khan and adjoining areas here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During the operation, police searched 70 houses, 60 shops and questioned over 150 people.

Police officers, elite force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the purpose of the operation to crack down on criminal elements and ensure public safety.

He added that such operations will be continued in the future to maintain peace in the area.

He said that strict action against those involved in any illegal activity will be taken on priority.