Saeed Ghani Leads Youm-e-Istehsal Rally

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday led a rally organized under District Administration East regarding Youm-e-Istehsal.

The rally started from People's Chowrangi and marched towards mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam VIP Gate.

Other Provincial Ministers Giyan Chand, Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, CM Special Assistant Sadiq Memon, Members of Sindh Assembly, DC East Raja Tariq Chandio, Administrator East Rahmatullah Sheikh and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Students from different schools also participated in the rally. Before the start of the rally, a minute's silence was observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said Youm-e-Istehsal was being observed across the country to show the solidarity with Kashmiris.

He said on August 5, 2019, India abolished the special status of Kashmir and implemented the Indian Constitution on Occupied Kashmir as well. He said after annexation of special status of Occupied Kashmir, India started trying to convert the Muslim majority areas of Occupied Kashmir into minority areas. The whole world condemned it, but the Modi government was an anti-Muslim government. Modi's past was full of Muslim bloodshed.

He said BJP had included annexation of special status of Kashmir in its manifesto and when it came in power, the BJP increased the atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Saeed Ghani said "I assure my Kashmiri brethren that the whole of Pakistani nation is with them in their struggle for freedom and I salute the spirit and struggle of Kashmiris."

