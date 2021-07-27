Safety of citizens top priority: SSP

UrduPoint.com
Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad, Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that Islamabad police is trying its best to secure the capital and ensure the safety of its citizens, a police spokesman said

The SSP said that ICT Police is accelerating efforts to curb the crime in the city.

During the last 24 hours, he said, 17 criminals including five absconders were arrested during a crackdown against outlaws.

According to the details, Khanna Police arrested seven gamblers identified as Zahid Mehmood, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Asif Mehmood, Waqas, Basheer Khan and Waqas Ahmed and recovered cash, mobile phone and gambling tools from their possession.

Furthermore Banigala police arrested accused Muhammad Qasim and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Koral police arrested three accused Zaigham Abbas, Faisal Ali and Abbas Khan and recovered on Kalashnikov and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Baber Ehsan involved in a theft case. Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed five proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Islamabad have appreciated the police performance and directed all the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

SSP (Operations) said that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

