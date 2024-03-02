Safety precautions in place as NHA works to restore rain affected roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The spokesperson for the National Highway Authority (NHA) on Saturday said that the organization is actively collaborating with local administrations and rescue teams to clear roads obstructed by rain and flooding.

While talking to a private news channel, the spokesperson said that work was in full swing to reactivate and restore routes affected by adverse weather across the country.

The spokesperson affirmed that several routes were fully operational, including Quetta-Chaman (N-25), Saifullah Fort-Loralai (N-70), and - Lakhpas-Nushki-Nokundi (N-40).

Simallarly, - Quetta-Sabi-Jacobabad (N-65), Karachi-Khuzdar-Quetta (N-25), Gwadar-Khuzdar-Wanghol (M-8) and Coastal Highway (N-10) were also fully operational.

Additionally, the highways from Karachi to Gwadar are open for all types of traffic, he said.

However, Khojak Top N-25 was closed due to snowfall and extremely low temperatures, making the road surface slippery and dangerous for all vehicles, especially on high gradients.

As a result, Khojak Top NA25 is closed for all types of vehicles.

In light of safety concerns, traffic from both directions on Khojak Top N-25 was requested to halt and similar precautions were taken on other affected routes to prevent accidents.

While traffic was flowing on most national highways in Sindh and North and South Punjab, certain areas like Farosh Mor (326-RD) and Lootar Thana (352-RD) were closed due to landslides. Shaitan Pari (326-RD) closed and Kayaga (311-RD) were closed due to landslides, while at Bursin (300-RD) was also closed due to snowfall.

NHA along with local administration was actively engaged in road clearance efforts, with the expectation of reopening affected routes soon, the spokesperson assured.

The public was urged to travel cautiously and avoid non-essential trips, especially in mountainous regions prone to landslides.

Tourists were specifically advised to refrain from traveling to such areas to ensure their safety.