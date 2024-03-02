Safety Precautions In Place As NHA Works To Restore Rain Affected Roads
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The spokesperson for the National Highway Authority (NHA) on Saturday said that the organization is actively collaborating with local administrations and rescue teams to clear roads obstructed by rain and flooding.
While talking to a private news channel, the spokesperson said that work was in full swing to reactivate and restore routes affected by adverse weather across the country.
The spokesperson affirmed that several routes were fully operational, including Quetta-Chaman (N-25), Saifullah Fort-Loralai (N-70), and - Lakhpas-Nushki-Nokundi (N-40).
Simallarly, - Quetta-Sabi-Jacobabad (N-65), Karachi-Khuzdar-Quetta (N-25), Gwadar-Khuzdar-Wanghol (M-8) and Coastal Highway (N-10) were also fully operational.
Additionally, the highways from Karachi to Gwadar are open for all types of traffic, he said.
However, Khojak Top N-25 was closed due to snowfall and extremely low temperatures, making the road surface slippery and dangerous for all vehicles, especially on high gradients.
As a result, Khojak Top NA25 is closed for all types of vehicles.
In light of safety concerns, traffic from both directions on Khojak Top N-25 was requested to halt and similar precautions were taken on other affected routes to prevent accidents.
While traffic was flowing on most national highways in Sindh and North and South Punjab, certain areas like Farosh Mor (326-RD) and Lootar Thana (352-RD) were closed due to landslides. Shaitan Pari (326-RD) closed and Kayaga (311-RD) were closed due to landslides, while at Bursin (300-RD) was also closed due to snowfall.
NHA along with local administration was actively engaged in road clearance efforts, with the expectation of reopening affected routes soon, the spokesperson assured.
The public was urged to travel cautiously and avoid non-essential trips, especially in mountainous regions prone to landslides.
Tourists were specifically advised to refrain from traveling to such areas to ensure their safety.
Recent Stories
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish scholar visits IJM, hails Kashmiris’ steadfastness2 minutes ago
-
Three children killed as roof cave-in, power supply affected12 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, snowfall disrupt life in upper Hazara division12 minutes ago
-
Three killed, one infant injured after roof collapse32 minutes ago
-
Drama Competition: MAC revives family theater tradition32 minutes ago
-
Intermittent rain, snowfall continue in hilly areas42 minutes ago
-
CM submits nomination papers of Asif Zardari for presidential election52 minutes ago
-
Numerous issues at Multan’s bus stand spark citizen’s outcry1 hour ago
-
NH&MP's swift action averted disaster at Northern Motorway1 hour ago
-
17 persons killed, 23 injured due to prolong rain spell in KP: PDMA1 hour ago
-
Snowfall continue at Lower, Upper Chitral, no electricity since last night, all roads blocked1 hour ago
-
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore1 hour ago