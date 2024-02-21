SAFWCO, SSF SMCL celebrate birthday of Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ismail Kunbhar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Sindh Agricultural and Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO), SAFCO Support Foundation (SSF), and Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Limited (SMCL) organized the birthday celebration of Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ismail Kunbhar, Chairman of and Director of the board of SAFCO Microfinance Company on Wednesday.

Addressing the event held at the SAFWCO head office, Founder and President of SAFWCO, SSF and SMCL Suleman G. Abro said that one's greatness is not measured by his wealth and luxury cars, but by his thought, struggle, and tributes. Indeed, to pay such a tribute is the work of the brilliant Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kunbhar, it is our honor to be associated with SAFWCO Institutions and we are all proud of him, he expressed.

There are many aspects to the personality of Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kunbhar but everywhere he has an all-round and effective role Suleman said adding that he has expertise on malnutrition, natural calamities and social issues, he have guided government institutions and made people more aware.

"We all need to develop such skills in ourselves so that we can be more useful to society and our future generations", he added", he maintained.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kunbhar termed Suleman G. Abro as his role model. He aknowledged the works of Suleman in fields of poverty alleviation, education, and health.

Managing Director of Safco Microfinance Company, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah while addressing the event said that experience of Dr. Mohammad Ismail Kunbhar played a huge role in the success of SAFWCO and SMCL.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director SAFWCO Altaf Nizamani said that Dr. Muhammad Ismail's was of help in learning research. Whereas, Chief Executive Officer of SAFCO Support Foundation Bashir Ahmed Abro also praised the learned personality of Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kunbhar.

Shaukat Ali Abro, Satram Suthar, Akbar Soomro, Ghulam Nabi Leghari, Nadia Larak, Rameez Iqbal Memon, Harish Kumar, Zulfiqar Ali Muttaqi, Shahid Hussain Buriro, Wajid Junejo, Mashuq Ali Qureshi and others also spoke and participated in caking cutting ceremony.