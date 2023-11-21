Open Menu

Saghar Deplores Surge In CASOs, Raids In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Saghar deplores surge in CASOs, raids in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) APHC-AJK Convenor Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has deplored the surge in cordon and search operations and house raids in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said that brazen human rights violations are the testimony that India is hell-bent on turning Kashmir into a graveyard, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that the tactics of the Hindutva regime and its military and police establishment cannot change the internationally-recognized disputed status of Kashmir as the United Nations Security Council has passed many resolutions on different occasions on the Kashmir issue wherein it has been pledged that the Kashmiris’ political future would be ascertained through right to self-determination.

He said the unresolved Kashmir issue is not only the main hurdle in the peace and prosperity in South Asia but Indian rigidity is the main cause of bloodshed, poverty and arms race in the region. He also expressed serious concern over the stepped-up Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

The APHC-AJK Convenor expressed solidarity with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq whose aunt passed away in Srinagar, recently.

