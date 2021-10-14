UrduPoint.com

Saifullah Shah Rashdi Alias Miskeen Rashdi Poetry Book Published

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:52 PM

Saifullah Shah Rashdi alias Miskeen Rashdi poetry book published

The first book on Sindhi poetry of eminent teacher and poet late Saifullah Shah Rashdi alias Miskeen Rashdi has been published by the Intel Publications Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The first book on Sindhi poetry of eminent teacher and poet late Saifullah Shah Rashdi alias Miskeen Rashdi has been published by the Intel Publications Hyderabad.

According to an announcement here on Thursday, the book titled "Laruk Miskeen Ja (Tears of Miskeen) consists of 350 pages having ghazals, songs and free verses. Miskeen Rashdi's poetry embodies and symbolizes love for the land, disloyalty of relatives, eulogy of beauty and the pain of poverty.

The preface of the book "Laruk Miskeen Ja" has been written by Murshid Gilani and Ustad Umed Khairpuri while the analysis on poetry has been done by Ustad Munir Solangi.

The book of Miskeen Rashdi has been got published by his son and Sindh University officer Ahsan Shah Rashdi who informed that second book of his father titled "Gul Nagar Ja Sapna" is under printing process and will be in the hands of readers very soon.

He informed that "Gul Nagar Ja Sapna" would include only one genre of poetry, "Haika" adding that the lyrics, songs and verses in the recent book were so fluent that the singers could sing them easily.

Ahsan Shah Rashdi was called on the University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office and presented him a copy of the book.

The vice chancellor advised him to send the copies of the book to the Institute of Sindhology, Central library and Sindhi Department so that the young generation might get access to read it.

Related Topics

Sindh Young Hyderabad Singer Pakistan Limited Love

Recent Stories

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

49 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

49 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

1 hour ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phon ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation Around JCPOA - Mos ..

12 minutes ago
 Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

12 minutes ago
 Auqaf dept organizes International Mehfil e Milad ..

Auqaf dept organizes International Mehfil e Milad Mustafa (PBUH)

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.