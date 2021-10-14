Saifullah Shah Rashdi alias Miskeen Rashdi poetry book published

The first book on Sindhi poetry of eminent teacher and poet late Saifullah Shah Rashdi alias Miskeen Rashdi has been published by the Intel Publications Hyderabad

According to an announcement here on Thursday, the book titled "Laruk Miskeen Ja (Tears of Miskeen) consists of 350 pages having ghazals, songs and free verses. Miskeen Rashdi's poetry embodies and symbolizes love for the land, disloyalty of relatives, eulogy of beauty and the pain of poverty.

The preface of the book "Laruk Miskeen Ja" has been written by Murshid Gilani and Ustad Umed Khairpuri while the analysis on poetry has been done by Ustad Munir Solangi.

The book of Miskeen Rashdi has been got published by his son and Sindh University officer Ahsan Shah Rashdi who informed that second book of his father titled "Gul Nagar Ja Sapna" is under printing process and will be in the hands of readers very soon.

He informed that "Gul Nagar Ja Sapna" would include only one genre of poetry, "Haika" adding that the lyrics, songs and verses in the recent book were so fluent that the singers could sing them easily.

Ahsan Shah Rashdi was called on the University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office and presented him a copy of the book.

The vice chancellor advised him to send the copies of the book to the Institute of Sindhology, Central library and Sindhi Department so that the young generation might get access to read it.