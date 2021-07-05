UrduPoint.com
Sale Of Sacrificial Animals Within The City Banned

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Sale of sacrificial animals within the city banned

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has imposed a ban on setting up makeshift cattle markets at different spots of the city with immediate effect till 3rd day of Eidul Azha.

According to notification issued here the other day the Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that government of Sindh imposed a ban under section 144 (6) of Cr.

PC delegated by home department and barred the animal traders from establishing any cattle markets for selling sacrificial animal instead set up few big markets under strict SOPs.

In pursuance of Section 195(1) (a) Cr.P.C, the police officer not below the rank of Inspector of concerned police station of district Hyderabad has been authorized to register the complaints under section 188 P.P.C in writing for violation of of section 144 Crpc.Against violators of the order, notification stated.

