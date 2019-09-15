Sami Aslam scores double-century; Waqas bags four wickets

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Southern Punjab's opener Sami Aslam carried the bat with a sparkling double century while wicket-keeper batsman Adnan Akmal's century helped their team post a massive total of 467 runs at the end of the 2nd day's play in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Sami Aslam, by virtue of his 243 off 410 balls, became the 12th batsman in first class cricket history to carry the bat while playing at Gaddafi Stadium.

For Central Punjab, left arm quick Waqas Maqsood picked four wickets for 83 runs, Hassan bagged three wickets for 100 runs, Bilal Asif managed two wickets for 116 runs while one wicket fell to slow left arm bowler Zafar Gohar.

Though it was the 229 runs partnership between Sami (243 not out) and Adnan Akmal (113) which made the Central Punjab bowlers toil for almost three session, but it was the quick-fire 64 runs off 67 balls innings by all-rounder Aamer Yamin which hurt Central Punjab the most.

In reply, Central Punjab had scored 47 runs no loss when the play was called off on the day 2.

Openers Azher Ali (20 not out) and Ahmed Shahzad (22 not out) would resume batting on the 3rd day of the match.

Earlier, the Central Punjab innings came to halt when the play was stopped due to bad light at the Gaddafi Stadium while the thick dark clouds threatened to bring an early end to the play with Central Punjab score 17 for no loss.However, the light improved and the play resumed later.

Southern Punjab's bowling attack, led by Muhammad Irfan Sr, could not make any inroads into the Central's batting line-up; however, Muhammad Irfan Sr got good bounce and pace out of an otherwise docile pitch at Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier, in the day, Southern Punjab resumed their innings on 291-4 and added another 176 runs to accumulate a total of 467.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab (first innings) 467-10, 134 overs (Sami Aslam 243 not out, Adnan Akmal 113, Aamer Yamin 64; Waqas Maqsood 83, Hasan Ali 3-100, Bilal Asif 2-116, Zafar Gohar 1-101) vs Central Punjab.