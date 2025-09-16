Open Menu

GDA Seals Two High-rises Buildings In Galiyat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday sealed two illegally constructed high-rise buildings in Mouza Tajwal and Kuzagali as part of its ongoing crackdown against unauthorized construction in the region.

The action, carried out under the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aims to safeguard tourist destinations and ensure planned development in Galiyat.

According to GDA officials, the sealed properties include Falletties, owned by Shoukat Ali, and a twelve-storey building owned by Mehmood Ali. Both structures were raised without mandatory building plan approvals, violating the GDA Act, 2016 (Amended 2020) and the Building Control Regulations, 2020.

Despite repeated notices, the owners failed to comply, prompting the authority to act under Section 24 of the GDA Act.

An inspection conducted by National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) revealed multiple violations, including deviations from approved designs, a lack of proper parking ramps, illegal conversion of structural floors into living spaces, exceeding covered area limits, and unauthorized additional floors.

The GDA has given the owners fifteen days to rectify the violations and submit a Structural Stability Certificate along with a Soil Investigation Report. In case of non-compliance, further legal action under Section 26 of the GDA Act will be initiated, which entails penalties of up to Rs. 2 million, imprisonment for three years, or both.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy, the GDA emphasized that strict measures are crucial to ensure public safety and maintain the natural beauty of Galiyat. Citizens and developers have been advised to obtain all required approvals before initiating any construction activity.

