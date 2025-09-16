Provincial Minister conducts inspection of ongoing construction work

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Works & Services and Prisons, Sindh, Ali Hassan Zardari conducted an inspection of the ongoing development and construction work on the Nawabshah to Bhit Shah (Tapali Road) project.

During his visit, officers from the Works & Services Department briefed Minister on the progress of the road project.

The minister was informed that 80% of the construction work on the road has been completed.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Hassan Zardari said that the Nawabshah to Bhit Shah road is a gift to the people of Nawabshah from the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MNA, and First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari, and senior PPP leader Faryal Talpur.

The minister said that the project aims to improve regional connectivity and facilitate smoother travel between Nawabshah and Bhit Shah, a key cultural and spiritual center in Sindh.

