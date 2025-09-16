NDMA dispatches 5,000 tents to flood-hit Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched 5,000 tents to Muzaffargarh to assist communities severely affected by recent flooding, according to an official press release.

The shipment includes 1,100 tents dispatched from Sukkur to Muzaffargarh on eight trucks. In addition, two separate convoys left Jalozai for Muzaffargarh, carrying a total of 3,900 tents on 15 and 16 trucks, respectively.

The tents will be handed over to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for onward distribution among flood victims.

NDMA has so far provided 2,215 tons of relief goods to flood-affected areas in Punjab.

The supplies include blankets, tents, mosquito nets, water filtration plants, quilts, folding beds, water cans, and 17 boats, aimed at supporting displaced communities and aiding ongoing rescue efforts.

To date, NDMA has delivered a total of 35,000 tents across Punjab as part of its emergency response.

The authority remains in full coordination with all relevant civil and military institutions, and is continuously monitoring relief operations being carried out by concerned agencies under the directives of the prime minister.