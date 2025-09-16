Open Menu

Two Brothers Killed During Clash Between Two Groups

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Two brothers killed during clash between two groups

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Two brothers on Tuesday were shot dead during a clash between two rival groups in Teshi, Ghari Kharo.

The police spokesman said the groups started firing over an old dispute in the jurisdiction of Police Station, Muhammad Pur Odho.

The deceased were two real brothers, namely Zakir Ali 24 and Sharf ud Din Jhakrani 33 years old, he added.

The bodies had been shifted to Civil Hospital, Jacobabad, he said, adding the police registered a case and started investigation.

APP/ank/378

