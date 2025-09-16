PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Doha address garners widespread praise for actionable solutions of Middle East crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s powerful speech at the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar, has drawn widespread acclaim from diplomats, academics, and policy analysts for its principled stance, diplomatic clarity, and call for collective Muslim unity in the face of escalating aggression by Israel in the middle East.

Delivered against the backdrop of a sudden Israeli assault on Qatar and other Arab nations, the Prime Minister’s address came at a crucial juncture, and the proposals, including the formation of an Arab Task Force, was being widely hailed in Pakistan.

The premier has not only reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestinian rights but also presented practical and inclusive solutions aimed at de-escalating the ongoing crisis and ensuring regional peace and stability.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq, speaking to APP, described the speech of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was bold and inclusive, praising it for moving beyond symbolic condemnation to offer concrete and actionable solutions.

“The Prime Minister’s call for the immediate formation of an Arab-Islamic task force shows a readiness to take diplomatic leadership at a time when silence and passivity have become dangerous,” he said.

Ambassador Manzoor also condemned Israel for committing “war crimes against humanity,” particularly the airstrikes on Doha as a direct violation of Qatari sovereignty and international law.

He reiterated that Israel attacked Qatar, despite the state being a mediator, violating its sovereignty and undermining efforts for peace.

The assault was aimed at derailing peace in the region and plunge Middle East into an endless war. He said PM Shahbaz Sharif has stood in complete solidarity with the Qatari leadership and its people.

“These are not isolated provoked incidents,” he stated. “They reflect a broader hegemonic agenda of Israel that must be confronted with unity and resolve.”

He further advocated for Israel’s suspension from the United Nations and urged the UN Security Council to take serious action. “Justice demands more than words. It demands accountability of Israeli Prime Minister for his war crimes against humanity,” he added.

Professor Dr. Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the Department of International Relations at the University of Peshawar, commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s firm and forward-thinking approach.

“Unlike many international addresses that stop at generic statements, this speech of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offered a roadmap, such as a joint task force, a firm demand for UN action, and a clear reiteration of the two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital,” Dr. Khan observed.

He further noted that Israel’s attack on Doha had “crossed all red lines” and said the international community must no longer turn a blind eye.

“The world has to decide whether it will uphold international law or continue down the path of selective accountability,” he emphasized.

Dr. Ejaz Khan said that the PM's speech strengthens Pakistan’s global image as a country that chooses diplomacy over rhetoric. “It places Pakistan as a proactive diplomatic player willing to advocate for peace and justice on the global stage,” he said.

Professor Dr. A.H. Hilali, former Chairman of the Political Science Department at the University of Peshawar, underscored the Prime Minister’s emphasis on a collective Muslim response. “The proposal for a unified task force indicates a growing expectation for coordinated action among Muslim-majority countries,” he said.

He added that such a proposal could reshape the nature of future international summits, resolutions, and collaborative efforts. “It sets a precedent that Muslim nations must speak and act together in times of humanitarian crisis.”

Dr. Hilali also stressed the importance of humanitarian diplomacy, emphasizing that the Prime Minister’s appeal for urgent international attention to the suffering in Gaza was timely, necessary, and morally compelling.

“This kind of inclusive and humanitarian-centered diplomacy resonates not just in the Muslim world but globally,” he said.

“It can galvanize public support and open new avenues for economic, security, and humanitarian cooperation.”

Policy experts across the board expressed concerns over the silence of international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on Israel's war crimes.

They questioned whether the UNSC would finally break its silence on the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

“The world can not remain silent on Gaza mayhem anymore, ” said Ambassador Manzoor.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address, according to the analysts, represents a turning point in Pakistan’s foreign policy that was being termed as an assertive stance anchored in principles of justice, sovereignty, and unity.

While the speech has elevated Pakistan’s diplomatic standing and rallied regional support, observers reiterated that the true test lies ahead.

“The ultimate measure of impact will not just be in the applause it receives,” Dr. Ejaz Khan remarked. “It will be in the collective actions taken, the institutional responses forged, and the real-world changes that follow.”

As the Gulf region stands at a volatile crossroads, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Doha address serves as a clarion call not just for Muslim unity but for the international community to uphold justice and human dignity without further delay, as innocent people, including women and children, were being massacred in Gaza.

