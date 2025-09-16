Boy Killed In Motorcycle-tractor Collision
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A teenager was killed in a road mishap near New Horixon school,Bharth Sialkot on Tuesday.
According to Rescue1122 spokesperson,Noor(15) r/o Jago Chak was trying to cross a pile of bricks on the road when all of sudden he was hit by a tractor-trolley.As a result,he died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 teams reached on the spot,shifted the body to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital after completing necessary formalities.
