Sanaullah Baloch inaugurates Nursing Training College in Kharan

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch along with Director General, Health Balochistan Qazi Noor inaugurated Nursing Training College Kharan on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch along with Director General, Health Balochistan Qazi Noor inaugurated Nursing Training College Kharan on Saturday.

On this occasion, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Muhammad Anwar Gola, MS Dr. Mehboob Baloch, Former Divisional Director Health Services Dr. Sher Ahmed Baloch, Former DHO Dr. Muhammad Anwar Baloch. Dr. Bashir Ahmad Kabdani, Deputy DHO Dr. Javed Hassan Siyapad, Deputy MS Dr. Chakar Anwar Baloch and other officers were also present.

He also inspected the Ward-Madison store, while MS Dr. Mehboob Baloch gave a briefing about the institution.

On this occasion, Sanaullah Baloch said that not only the shortage of doctors but also nurses and paramedical staff in the Divisional Headquarters Hospital would be addressed but also all the basic facilities and necessities would also be provided.

He said that higher education and training could provide employment opportunities to many middle class women at local and national level saying that in this regard, the curriculum and training procedures of nurses and paramedical staff should be designed in such a way that they could succeed in national level examinations.

He said that our aim and vision were to take a step in the field of medical education and provide affordable medical facilities to the people saying that by laying the foundation of Nursing Training College, we have fulfilled another promise. He said that the Nursing Training College would be equipped with the latest educational standards and medical facilities and this journey of women education and development would continue in the interest of the province.