FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has demanded suo motu action over an alleged audio leak, involving two women's conversation, saying that the real culprits should be identified by conducting the forensic audit on priority basis.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said that in the alleged audio leak, two respectable women were discussing a sub judice matter about elections. He said that housewives generally did not discuss such important and sub judice matters, and therefore it was important to bring the facts to the fore.

The minister also quoted remarks of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, former Federal minister of Imran Khan's cabinet, about the audio leak that the informal talk of housewives was also being recorded by the agencies.

Rana Sanaullah said that the supreme judiciary must take suo motu action over the audio leak.

"Its forensic audit should be ordered. If it is fabricated, then action should be initiated against those who had hatched a conspiracy. But if it is true, then the officials concerned must step down," he added.

He said such leaks also surfaced in the past. In one audio, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was purportedly talking to a judge. Had any action taken on that leak, the issue would have been resolved once and for all, the interior minister said.

Rana Sanaullah said that such matters were also leaked in the past, which brought bad name to the judiciary. Therefore, immediate suo motu was imperative in the current audio leak involving conversation of two ladies. He said if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to clear its position on the issue, it should also demand suo motu action and an impartial investigation into the matter.