UrduPoint.com

Sanaullah Stresses Suo Motu Of Audio Leak Involving 2 Women's Conversation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Sanaullah stresses suo motu of audio leak involving 2 women's conversation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has demanded suo motu action over an alleged audio leak, involving two women's conversation, saying that the real culprits should be identified by conducting the forensic audit on priority basis.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said that in the alleged audio leak, two respectable women were discussing a sub judice matter about elections. He said that housewives generally did not discuss such important and sub judice matters, and therefore it was important to bring the facts to the fore.

The minister also quoted remarks of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, former Federal minister of Imran Khan's cabinet, about the audio leak that the informal talk of housewives was also being recorded by the agencies.

Rana Sanaullah said that the supreme judiciary must take suo motu action over the audio leak.

"Its forensic audit should be ordered. If it is fabricated, then action should be initiated against those who had hatched a conspiracy. But if it is true, then the officials concerned must step down," he added.

He said such leaks also surfaced in the past. In one audio, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was purportedly talking to a judge. Had any action taken on that leak, the issue would have been resolved once and for all, the interior minister said.

Rana Sanaullah said that such matters were also leaked in the past, which brought bad name to the judiciary. Therefore, immediate suo motu was imperative in the current audio leak involving conversation of two ladies. He said if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to clear its position on the issue, it should also demand suo motu action and an impartial investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Suo Motu Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Women Sunday Media All Cabinet

Recent Stories

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

3 minutes ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

2 hours ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

3 hours ago
 G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen ..

G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

3 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 competitors

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.