Sanaullah Zehri expresses confidence to form govt in center, provinces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Central Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party and former chief minister of Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zerhri on Thursday said that the PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the new prime minister and PPP would achieve the chief minister seats in all provinces after February polls.

He while addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the 56th foundation day of the PPP at Ayub Stadium said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is a party of martyrs and gave huge sacrifices.

Sanaullah said, “We have cut off our heads, but we have not bowed down to the oppressors.”

“On behalf of the PPP workers, we would like to thank former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for holding the 56th Foundation Day rally in Quetta and honoring us.

” Sanaullah Zehri said.

He said that we have been in the people and our life and death are with the people.

He said we have held large rallies in Ayub Stadium, but today in the Peoples Party's founding day rally, a sea of people has come, while many workers are still on the way coming towards the meeting.

He congratulated the workers for welcoming Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and thanked them for coming.