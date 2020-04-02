Sanitizer gate installed at vegetables market

A sanitizer gate has been installed at the fruit and vegetables market in the city on Thursday that would shower disinfectant on the people before they enter the market

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :A sanitizer gate has been installed at the fruit and vegetables market in the city on Thursday that would shower disinfectant on the people before they enter the market.

It was the second sanitizer gate in the city while the other installed and made functional at the traffic Chowk, an entrance to the city's main commercial area.

Deputy commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the vegetables market and ordered officials to make the spraying machine functional at the sanitizing gate.

He said that the gate was installed keeping in view the rush at vegetables market to keep people safe from the virus.

He appealed before the people to cooperate with the government in its efforts to combat the spread of the virus.